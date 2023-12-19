PNC Infratech shares surge over 6% as company bags new hybrid annuity road project
PNC Infratech shares climbed 6.12% to ₹364 apiece during Tuesday's intraday trade after the company secured a new Hybrid Annuity Highway Project of MPRDC for a 'Bid Project Cost' of ₹1,174 crore.
Shares of PNC Infratech, an infrastructure company, climbed 6.12% to ₹364 apiece during Tuesday's intraday trade after the company secured a new Hybrid Annuity Highway Project of MPRDC for a 'Bid Project Cost' of ₹1,174 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started