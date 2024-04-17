PNC, IRB, Ashoka Buildcon others to be in focus as ICRA expects FY25 road execution to rise 5-8% to 12,500-13,000 km
Stock to Watch: PNC Infratech, Ashok Buildcon , IRB Infrastructure, among others have seen their share price rise up to 144% in last year and will remain in focus. Road execution is expected reach 12,500–13,000 km in FY2025, as per ICRA. This is despite 20% execution growth witnessed in FY24.
PNC Infratech , Ashok Buildcon , IRB Infrastructure Developers , G R Infraprojects, the road construction companies, among others have seen their share prices rise 37-144% in last one year. The gains have been led by strong order flows, helped by rise in government led infrastructure spending. The same has improved their revenues visibility regularly.
