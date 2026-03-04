PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery share price jumps over 16% after weak listing

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery share price jumped over 16% after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO listing date was today, 4 March 2026, and the shares were listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery share price was listed at ₹372 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 3.63% to its issue price of ₹386 per share. On NSE, the stock was listed with 2.85% discount at ₹375 per share.

However, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery share price saw buying momentum after a weak debut, despite the Indian stock market crash today.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery share price jumped as much as 16.54% from its listing price to a high of ₹433.55 apiece on the BSE. At the highest point, the jewellery stock was up 12.31% from its issue price.

The company’s market valuation stood more than ₹1,300 crore.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO listing today was in line with the Street expectations as reflected in the grey market premium (GMP). PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP today ahead of the listing was ₹-20 per share. This indicated a listing at a discount of over 5%.

The shares made its debut on a day when the Indian stock market tumbled as the conflict in West Asia widened. The 30-share BSE Sensex quoted 1,445.88 points down at 78,792.97 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 461.40 points to 24,400.25.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Details PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO was subscribed 1.23 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday last week. The ₹380-crore IPO had a price band of ₹367-386 per share.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale component.

Also Read | Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date tomorrow. What GMP signals about debut

The company plans to utilise the proceeds of the public issue for setting up 15 new stores by fiscal year 2028, marketing and promotional expenses related to the launch of these new stores in a bid to enhance visibility of the flagship brand, “Reva”, and general corporate purposes.

“The business has demonstrated consistent revenue growth along with improving profitability on a year-on-year basis. On the basis of recent financials, the issue initially appears to be aggressively valued. However, considering its superior EBITDA margins and stronger operating metrics compared to industry peers, the IPO valuation seems justified,” Swastika Investmart had said in its IPO note.