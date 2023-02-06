Policy and regulatory focus on transition to support sustainable bond issuance in Asean in 2023: Moody’s
- Scaling green and transition finance via sustainable instruments, including bonds and loans from the public sector, will further gain momentum as reporting standards and taxonomies improve, said the ratings agency
NEW DELHI : Policy and regulatory focus on green and transition finance will drive recovery in Asia-Pacific sustainable bond volumes in 2023, despite difficult market conditions, said Moody’s Investor Service.
