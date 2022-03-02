“Profitability at PB is likely to be achieved earlier in FY25E versus FY27E at Zomato in our view. Also PB business model has embedded profitability on account of an ever rising pool of renewal premiums with contribution margins of 90%+. We expect renewal revenues to rise to 47% of revenue by FY41E at Policybazaar (versus 11% currently)," the brokerage added.