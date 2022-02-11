PolicyBazaar share price drops 10% in weak markets. Should you buy on this dip?

Echoing with Sumeet Bagadia's views; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "PolicyBazaar share price has corrected almost 50 per cent since listing from a life time high of ₹1470 levels. Current quarter is considered peak business quarter for the company as demand for the life and mediclaim policies traditionally goes up at the end of the end of financial year. We may see a bounce back in a stock from current levels. It has a strong support at ₹750 to ₹760 levels. High risk investors can buy or accumulate in this stock as it may test ₹950 to ₹1000 levels in a short term."