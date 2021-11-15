Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar , started trading on stock exchanges on Monday at a premium of around 17% to the IPO issue price of ₹980, after its three-day initial share sale was oversubscribed nearly 17 times. The stock made a high of ₹1,205 per share on the BSE, and was currently trading at ₹1,195 apiece, up around 4%.

The initial public offer (IPO) of PB Fintech Limited, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, was subscribed 16.59 times on the last day of its offer that closed on November 3.

“PB Fintech got listed with a gain of 17% which was approximately in line with our expectations. The company is a leading Fintech firm that aims to enhance its visibility and awareness along with increasing its customer base which is expected to be beneficial for the company. The existing investors are advised to hold the stock with an SL of 1050 while the new investors can look for a dip. We believe the company can perform much better over the long run," said Aayush Agrawal, Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Policybazaar is a digital insurance marketplace, with FY20 market share of 93.4%, based on the number of policies sold through online insurance distribution platforms. It has partnered with 48 insurers, and 51.1 million consumers have registered on its platform. It has sold 20.7 million policies on its platform and has 10 million unique transacting customers.

“The issue seems overvalued at 46x FY22 Mcap/Sales on a post-issue basis suggesting to book profits. Though, expect a good demand if earnings are positive in the coming weeks," said Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities.

