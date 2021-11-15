PolicyBazaar shares surge post listing at premium. Should investors hold or buy?

“PB Fintech got listed with a gain of 17% which was approximately in line with our expectations. The company is a leading Fintech firm that aims to enhance its visibility and awareness along with increasing its customer base which is expected to be beneficial for the company. The existing investors are advised to hold the stock with an SL of 1050 while the new investors can look for a dip. We believe the company can perform much better over the long run," said Aayush Agrawal, Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

