Policybazaar shares down 52% in 2022. Edelweiss initiates coverage with 'Buy' rating2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 11:27 AM IST
- The brokerage house has initiated coverage on Policybazaar shares with a ‘BUY’ rating
Online financial products is an exciting space, and Policybazaar (PB) has carved out a niche for itself thereof, said domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss, adding that low digital sales and insurance penetration underpin its growth conviction on this incipient segment.
