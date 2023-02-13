Policybazaar shares surge. 'On course to profitability', say analysts post PB Fintech's strong Q3 results
- PB Fintech (Policybazaar) shares surged more than 2% to ₹545 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session
Shares of PB Fintech Ltd (Policybazaar) surged more than 2% to ₹545 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session after the company's net loss narrowed to ₹87 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022 as compared to ₹298 crore loss in the year ago period. Its revenue from operations rose 66% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹610 crore.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×