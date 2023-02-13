"In the series of strong results across FY23, PB Fintech reported another quarter of robust numbers. PB Fintech has consistently beat JMFe over the past 3 quarters and we have raised our revenue forecasts with higher profitability to account for the same. While the company has an unparalleled proposition in insurance, credit business is also growing strongly and could generate singificant investor value. Key Risk: Potential regulatory headwinds from Bima Sugam or from finance ministry’s taxation regulations," said another brokerage JM Financial which has maintained Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹950.