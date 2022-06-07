Policybazaar tanks as CEO Yashish Dahiya mulls share sale

The aggregate shareholding of Yashish Dahiya as on 31.03.2022 was 1,90,08,349 (4.23%) and post exercise of 55,09,601 ESOPs during May 2022 his aggregate shareholding increased to 2,45,17,950 (5.45%). As the ESOPs are subject to payment of taxes on exercise in addition to the payment of capital gain tax on the sale of shares, the proceeds from the sale of the 37,69,471 shares are proposed to be used to make the payment of current and future taxes.

