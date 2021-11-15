MUMBAI : Shares of Policybazaar’s, parent company, PB Fintech Ltd, made a steady stock markets listing. The stock was listed at ₹1,150, a 17.34% premium over its issue price of ₹980 apiece.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the firm, which aimed to raise ₹5,625 crore, was subscribed 16.59 times during share sale 1-3 November. The funds raised via the IPO will be utilized for marketing expenditure, offline expansion, strategic investments, acquisitions and overseas expansion.

“The issue is valued at 46.3 times FY22 market capitalization and sales on a post issue and annualized basis, which seems expensive compared with global peers," said Sneha Poddar, analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. However, she added that losses are narrowing at Policybazaar while Paisabazaar has turned profitable. “In the current environment, the market is liking such niche emerging platform stories, which are well placed to tap the high growth digital/online penetration in insurance/consumer credit market," Poddar added.

Policybazaar—the flagship platform—is a digital insurance marketplace, with FY20 market share of 93.4%, based on the number of policies sold through online insurance distribution platforms. It has partnered with 48 insurers, and 51.1 million consumers have registered on its platform. It has sold 20.7 million policies on its platform and has 10 million unique transacting customers.

Paisabazaar is digital consumer credit marketplace, with market share of 53.7% on the basis of FY21 disbursals. It is widely used to access credit scores, with 22.5 million consumers as of June. It has partnered with 56 lenders across banks.

“The IPO is valued at 22.1 times FY21 book value and 46 times on market cap to FY21 sales, which looks to be stretched. While there is no listed peer for the company, it is valued at a significant premium to other two unicorns listed recently, Zomato and CarTrade, despite PB Fintech is yet to turn profitable," said Vikas Jain, analyst, Reliance Securities.

According to Jain, long-term prospects of the company look bright for it as India’s insurance market is expected to clock 17.8% CAGR by FY30, with life, health, and other general insurance growing at 18.8%, 15.3%, and 13.5% CAGR respectively. “However, the high competition in this space is a key headwind. We believe the current valuation factors most tailwinds for the next two-three years and the upside looks limited," Jain added.

The company’s financial performance has been consistently improving for the last two years, despite generating a loss at the operating level. “Among the key operating metrics, total premium (sold through Policybazaar platform) recorded a strong 43% CAGR over FY19-FY21, while new business premium recorded 26% CAGR during the period, despite a pandemic-led disruption," said Jain.

