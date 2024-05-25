Poll fever grips D-Street: Nifty 50, Sensex post biggest 2-week gain in 5 months; Will the bull run sustain post-June 4?
Nifty 50 and Sensex gained 2.2 per cent and 2.02 per cent on the week amid the broader bull run picked up ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.
Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex settled flat in the previous session, but logged their best week since early February, driven by gains in financials and metal stocks. The indices recorded their biggest two-week gain in the last five months amid the election rally gripping the pulse on D-Street.
