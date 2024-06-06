Poll Position: Has the story unraveled for ‘narrative stocks’?
Summary
- Election Results 2024: The era of coalition politics is back. But if your stock picks depend upon what Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav are thinking, perhaps equity investing is not your cup of tea. Nonetheless, Modi 3.0 may need some adjustments in your portfolio.
New Delhi: Traders on Wall Street were quaking in their boots as the day began. Overnight, US stock futures had plunged more than 5% to hit the lower circuit as Donald Trump’s startling victory in the US presidential polls sent shockwaves across the world.
Global financial markets were in doomsday mode, with Japan’s Nikkei slumping 5.4% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.2%. European indices too were in a sea of red in early trading.
Trump, the poster child of chaos, had petrified investors throughout the campaigning season with his fire-and-brimstone diatribe against trade deals, Washington elite, globalization, immigration and a whole lot else.
Now that the unthinkable had happened, traders braced for the financial equivalent of a category 5 hurricane.
However, the market, as is usually the case, had a mind of its own.
Despite the overnight carnage in futures trade, Wall Street stocks opened slightly higher, and gained momentum as the day progressed. At the closing bell, all the three major US indices – Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq – posted gains.
Trump’s conciliatory victory speech certainly helped calm nerves, but participants had started fortifying their investment strategies with a hearty dose of prayers.
Over the next few weeks, even as the markets resumed their bull run, an undertone of edginess remained. After all, predicting Trump’s next move was beyond the pale of even the most sophisticated quant strategists.
Not many people admitted it, but a few words of wisdom were sorely needed to inject a dose of tranquility in these unsettled times.
In June 2017, the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, Warren Buffett, sat down for an interview with American public broadcaster PBS. He was asked a range of questions about his investment philosophy, state of the economy and his outlook for the country. Finally, when he was quizzed about the stock markets, Buffett condensed over 70 years of his investing wisdom into a couple of pithy sentences.