Poll Position: Has the story unraveled for ‘narrative stocks’?

“What was happening in the market prior to this verdict was that no one was buying FMCG stocks due to their subdued returns and reliance on the rural economy etc. However, the election result has made it amply clear for the government that they will have to sharpen their focus on the rural segment, because that is where they lost most seats. Not just that, the monsoon forecast is also good. In this context, rural will be a major theme over the medium term," Axis Securities’ Palviya added.