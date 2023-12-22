Polycab India shares fall over 5% on reports of Income Tax Department raids at 50 company locations
Shares of Polycab India declined over 5 percent in intra-day deals on Friday following searches conducted by the Income Tax Department's investigation wing at nearly 50 locations linked to the company across the country.
Shares of Polycab India declined over 5 percent in intra-day deals on Friday following searches conducted by the Income Tax Department's investigation wing at nearly 50 locations linked to the company across the country.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started