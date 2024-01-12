Polycab India Stock: Over 28% drop in 6 sessions leads to retail investors losing ₹3,108 crore; here's why
Retail investors incurred a loss of ₹3,108 crore. At the end of Q2FY24, retail investors held 20,388,755 shares, constituting a 13.58% stake in the company.
Domestic mutual funds have experienced a decline in their value invested in Polycab India, attributed to a substantial drop in the company's shares during recent trading sessions amid tax evasion allegations against the company.
