Polycab India manufactures a wide range of electrical products used in homes, infrastructure, power transmission, and industries.
Is Polycab India stock headed towards ₹6,000?
SummaryThe stock of Polycab has been falling over the last few days. Let’s look at some factors that could influence the stock price.
Polycab India manufactures a wide range of electrical products used in homes, infrastructure, power transmission, and industries.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More