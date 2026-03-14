Is Polycab India stock headed towards ₹6,000?

Polycab India manufactures a wide range of electrical products used in homes, infrastructure, power transmission, and industries.
Polycab India manufactures a wide range of electrical products used in homes, infrastructure, power transmission, and industries.
The company is India’s largest manufacturer of wires and cables and is a fast-growing electrical equipment company.
The company is India’s largest manufacturer of wires and cables and is a fast-growing electrical equipment company.
The stock of Polycab India has been on a declining trend over the past few days. Since closing at ₹8,566 on 5 March, the price has fallen 13%.
Here are some key factors that may influence the stock's future trajectory.
Read on…
Positive factors that could work for the Polycab India stock
1. Market leader with a strong brand
Polycab is the largest wires and cables manufacturer in India, with a significant market share in the organized sector, giving it strong brand recognition and distribution power.
2. Strong financials and balance sheet
The company historically has very low or near-zero debt and strong cash reserves, allowing it to fund expansion through internal accruals. The company has consistently reported good return ratios.
3. High-growth industry
According to Mordor Intelligence, the Indian wire and cable market is expected to grow at around 9% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. The market size is projected to increase from about $21.2 billion in 2025 to $35.6 billion by 2031.
4. Consistent earnings growth
The company has delivered strong profit growth. For example, the three-year compounded profit growth has been a solid 34.3%.
5. Beneficiary of India’s infrastructure push
Large infrastructure spending, smart grid rollout, renewable energy projects and construction activity increase demand for cables and electrical products. The company could gain from infra push.
6. Diversification into fast-moving electrical products
Polycab India has expanded into fans, switches, lighting and appliances, which could increase margins and diversify revenue in the long term.
Factors that you should watch
1. Rising copper prices
The sharp rise in copper prices is hitting wire and cable companies currently. Copper is the largest raw material cost for cable makers like Polycab India. When copper prices jump suddenly, margins can get squeezed until companies pass on the cost to customers.
2. Heavy dependence on wires and cables
Around 80-90% of revenue still comes from the wires and cables segment, making the business vulnerable to sector slowdown.
3. FMEG segment is still not fully profitable
While growing fast, the consumer electrical business has lower margins and occasional losses, which can drag overall profitability.
4. Regulatory or governance concerns
Past income tax scrutiny and regulatory scrutiny have occasionally impacted investor sentiment.
Fundamentals of Polycab India
The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 42.4 times, while the price-to-book is 10.4 times. Polycab India is part of the Nifty Midcap 100 Index and the PE of the same is currently around 31.8 times.
Should you consider the stock of Polycab India?
Polycab India is widely regarded as a leader in India’s wires and cables industry, with a strong brand, a wide distribution network, a good financial position, and low debt.
The company benefits from rising infrastructure spending, housing growth and electrification, which are expected to drive long-term demand for cables and electrical products.
However, investors should also consider valuation, dependence on copper and aluminium prices, and increasing competition. Overall, Polycab offers growth prospects, but the stock’s performance will depend on industry growth, input costs and how competitively it executes its expansion plans.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuation as key factors in conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com