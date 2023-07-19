A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, July 20, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, Polycab India, RBL Bank, L&T Finance Holdings are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Thursday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, domestic equity markets continued its record-setting spree on Wednesday as the risk appetite of investors remains high on easing signs of inflation which curtailed bond yields globally.

Sensex closed 302 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 67,097.44. The Nifty50 ended the day at 19,833.15, up 84 points, or 0.42 per cent. Both indices settled at their fresh record closing highs and extended their winning streak into the fifth consecutive session.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index also hit its fresh record high of 29,623.33 during the session but closed with a gain of 0.63 per cent at 29,607.74 while the Smallcap index ended 0.61 per cent higher at 34,036.41.

The overall market capitalisation of firms listed on BSE rose to nearly ₹304.5 lakh crore from about ₹303 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹1.5 lakh crore in a single session.

