Polycab share price hits 52-week high, gains 4% on robust Q1 results2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Polycab share price continues to rise, hitting 52-week highs for the second consecutive day after an 82% increase in Q1 profit.
Polycab share price gained for the second straight day in a row hitting 52-week highs on both the days. In the early session on July 19, the Polycab share price gained 4.77% to hit a 52-week high of ₹4,324.85 a day after after the company announced an 82% jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher sales.
