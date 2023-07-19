Polycab share price gained for the second straight day in a row hitting 52-week highs on both the days. In the early session on July 19, the Polycab share price gained 4.77% to hit a 52-week high of ₹4,324.85 a day after after the company announced an 82% jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher sales.

