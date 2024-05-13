Polycab share price hits lifetime high. Axis Securities sees more upside
Polycab share price today witnessed strong buying after announcement of Q4 results 2024 on Friday last week
Stock market today: Despite a general sell-off in early morning deals on Dalal Street, Polycab's share price managed to hold its ground, drawing significant attention from bullish investors. This is particularly noteworthy when considering the broader market trend. Opening at ₹6,269 per share on NSE and reaching an intraday high of ₹6,468.90, Polycab's share price not only climbed to a new intraday high but also a new lifetime high. Axis Securities, in light of this performance, projects a further increase to a target of 6,588 per share for the scrip.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started