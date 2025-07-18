Polycab share price rises nearly 3% post strong Q1 results 2025. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Polycab share price rises nearly 3% post strong Q1 results 2025. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published18 Jul 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Polycab India shares increased by nearly 3% following the company's announcement of a 50% year-over-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for Q1 FY26 (attributable to equity shareholders). The net profit for the June quarter stood at 592 crore, compared to 396 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations also saw robust growth, climbing 26% YoY to 5,906 crore, up from 4,698 crore in the previous year's quarter. However, when compared to the previous quarter, profit after tax (PAT) fell by 19% from 727 crore in Q4FY25, and revenue decreased by 15% from 6,986 crore reported in the March quarter.

Polycab's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 47.1% to reach 858 crore. The EBITDA margins for the quarter improved by more than 200 basis points compared to the same period last year, reaching 14.5%.

Should you buy, sell or hold?

As per Nuvama Institutional Equities, the brokerage holds a BUY recommendation on the stock, setting a target price of 7,950. It is anticipated that other cables and wires companies will also report strong earnings for the first quarter, partly due to a low comparative base affected by the General Elections.

The brokerage mentioned that the company demonstrated exceptional performance, with consolidated revenues, EBITDA, and PAT increasing by 26%, 47%, and 50%, respectively, surpassing their forecasts by 2%, 13%, and 18%. The C&W segment experienced a 33% year-over-year growth, with cables outpacing wires growth, achieving nearly record high EBIT margins at 14.7% (up from the previous year) due to strategic price changes and operating leverage. Despite a slowdown in fans growth, FMEG revenue increased by 18% year-over-year, with margins improving by 280 basis points year-over-year to 2.1%.

