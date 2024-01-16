Polycab shares gain for third straight day, up nearly 4%; is this a good time to buy the stock?
Jefferies maintains a positive outlook on Polycab India, retaining the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹8,000 apiece. The brokerage awaits further clarity on the tax evasion allegations.
Extending their bull run for the third consecutive trading session on Tuesday, shares of Polycab India, a leading electrical wires and cables manufacturer, jumped 3.60% to ₹4,351.75 apiece. This comes on the heels of an 8.2% surge over the last two trading sessions.
