Polycab share price gains 3% after falling 28% in last 5 sessions; what should you do?
Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of electrical wires and cables, witnessed a recovery in its share price in today's trading session, surging by 3% in early trade and reaching ₹4,059 apiece. This rebound followed a consistent downturn observed over the past few trading days.
