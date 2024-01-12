Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of electrical wires and cables, witnessed a recovery in its share price in today's trading session, surging by 3% in early trade and reaching ₹4,059 apiece. This rebound followed a consistent downturn observed over the past few trading days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company shares have been under pressure in recent sessions amid circulating reports of tax evasion allegations against the company. Against this backdrop, the stock witnessed a decline of 28.23% over the last five sessions, falling from ₹5,404 apiece to ₹3,878.45.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the IT Department started search and seizure operations at Polycab and some of its distributors on December 12, 2023, at more than 50 locations across Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nasik, Daman, Halol, and Delhi.

During the search, incriminating evidence was found and seized, which reveals a modus operandi of tax evasion. Preliminary analysis suggests unaccounted cash sales, cash payments for unaccounted purchases, non-genuine transport, and sub-contracting expenses for suppression of taxable income.

Unaccounted cash sales of ₹10 billion (not recorded in the books), unaccounted cash payments of more than ₹4 billion made by a distributor on behalf of Polycab, and ₹1 billion of non-genuine expenses are some of the allegations against the company, domestic brokerage firm Axis Capital stated in its recent note. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On January 11 (Thursday), Polycab said that it had not received any written communication from the IT department regarding the outcome of the December raids and that there was no material adverse impact on the financial position of the company.

Cuts target price Following the tax evasion allegations on the company, Axis Capital trimmed its target price on Polycab India to ₹4,300 apiece from an earlier target price of ₹5,809 to factor in the uncertainties due to the IT raid by cutting the target P/E to 30x December 25E from 38x September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We do not have sufficient data at this point (in the absence of an official letter from the IT Department) to estimate the likely balance sheet impact on Polycab in the event the tax evasion case is proven, given the potential charges levelled might be both GST evasion (18%) and IT evasion, not just IT evasion, and the penalty for the IT evasion could be anywhere between 100% and 200%. It is pertinent to note that Polycab had net cash and investments totalling ₹15.3 billion at the end of September 2023," said Axis Capital.

Trimmed Stake US-based Capital Group, through its affiliate SmallCap World Fund Inc., offloaded 8,51,003 shares of Polycab India on Thursday for ₹337 crore through an open market transaction, according to bulk deal data with the NSE. The shares were offloaded at an average price of ₹3,955.87 apiece.

Analysts View Anil R, Research analyst at Geojit Financial Services, said," The ongoing ₹1,000 crore tax evasion case involving Polycab awaits further clarity. Amidst expectations of sustained volatility, there is an anticipation that the stock will underperform. Regarding Polycab’s core operations, the robust performance in cable and wires was fueled by strong volume growth, higher government spending, and a thriving real estate market. Looking ahead, despite a favourable demand environment, a moderated growth pace is foreseen due to factors such as higher interest rates, increased input costs, and intensified competitive pressures."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!