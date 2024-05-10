Polycab shares hit new peak after Q4 results today, ₹30 per share dividend
Stock market today: Polycab shares witnessed strong upside after the announcement of better-than-expected Q4 results today
Stock market today: Polycab India's share price witnessed strong buying interest on Friday after the company announced its Q4 results for 2024. Beating the street estimates, Polycab India Ltd reported the highest-ever yearly and quarterly revenue and profitability in its fourth quarter results for the financial year 2023-24. This positive financial performance, coupled with the company's strong market position and growth prospects, sparked buying in the Polycab share price. The stock surged from ₹5,815 per share to ₹6,060 apiece on NSE within 30 minutes of the Polycab results announcement. This rapid increase in share price reflects the market's confidence in Polycab's future performance and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.
