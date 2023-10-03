In its most recent study, Nuvama Institutional Equities undertook an early analysis for changes to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) market cap classification for the first quarter of calendar year 24. AMFI will provide its list of semi-annual categorisation in the coming three months, during which it may make adjustments to the largecap, midcap, and smallcap categories for the first half of calendar year 2024.

Potential large cap entries, according to the domestic brokerage, include Polycab, Macrotech Developers, Shriram Finance, Power Finance Corporation, IRFC, CG Power, Union Bank, Zydus Life, and Jio Financial Services.

As per Nuvama's analysis, UPL, Adani Wilmar, IRCTC, PI Industries, Bosch, Tube Investments, Hero Motocorp, and Canara Bank are stocks that can transition from large cap to midcap.

Mazagaon Dock, Suzlon Energy, Lloyds Metal, SJVN, KEI Industries, Exide Industries, CreditAccess Grameen, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Emami, Narayan Hrudayalaya, and JSW Infra are potential midcap entrants.

Rajesh Exports, Aarti Industries, Pfizer, Vinati Organics, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Whirlpool, Laurus Labs, Atul, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bharat Dynamics, and New India Assurance are stocks that, according to the brokerage research, can go from midcap to smallcap.

“We at Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research have done an early analysis for change in AMFI market cap categorisation for H1 CY24. AMFI will release the official list in first week of Jan 2024 and the fresh list will be valid for Feb 2024 to Jul 2024 period.

As of July 2023 (H2 CY23 AMFI List), the Large-cap market cap cutoff is ₹497 billion, and Mid-cap cutoff is ₹174 billion. Our latest calculations show Large-cap market-cap is at ₹631 billion and Mid-cap at ₹210 billion. Potential Large cap entrants - Polycab (also an MSCI Nov23 probable entrant), Lodha (also an MSCI Nov 23 probable entrant), ShriramFin, JioFin (Debutant) & others. Midcap cap entrants - Mazagon, Suzlon, JSW Infra (IPO- Debutant) & others, “ said Abhilash Pagaria , Head - Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research in the report.

The official changes, which will be effective from February to July 2024, will be announced by AMFI in the first week of January 2024, according to the brokerage. The brokerage explained in their research that the analysis above is based on their preliminary calculations, and they will release additional updates through the end of December.

The brokerage stated that the categorization adjustment did not result in increased inflows or outflows. While taking new or changing positions in stocks in various categories of schemes, the active mutual fund managers keep an eye on the list.

As per the Circular released by Sebi in October 2017, the listed stocks must be strictly categorised into baskets with a well-defined classification of large cap, midcap and small cap stocks, according to the report.

"This was to ensure uniformity in respect of the investment universe for equity mutual fund schemes. Sebi has also stipulated that AMFI shall prepare the list of stocks in this regard. Accordingly, AMFI in consultation with SEBI and Stock Exchanges, prepares the list of stocks with categorization based on the market capitalization provided by BSE, NSE and MSEI," the brokerage said.

