Polycab, Shriram Finance, Mazagon Dock among potential large, mid, and small cap contenders in AMFI rejig
AMFI to announce changes to market cap classification in January 2024; potential entrants include Polycab and Mazagon Dock.
In its most recent study, Nuvama Institutional Equities undertook an early analysis for changes to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) market cap classification for the first quarter of calendar year 24. AMFI will provide its list of semi-annual categorisation in the coming three months, during which it may make adjustments to the largecap, midcap, and smallcap categories for the first half of calendar year 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started