Polycab to Havells: Experts bet high on these stocks after copper price tumble

Asked about stocks to buy today on falling copper prices, Rajesh Sinha, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Copper prices were in uptrend in last year and reached to ₹840 per KG in MCX in the month of April 2022. Rally in Copper was driven by demand for clean-energy investments and concerns about supply from top producers in Chile and Peru. Russia-Ukraine war also raised supply worries and drove prices up to a record high. However, since then the copper prices are on a correction mode after COVID lockdowns in China and slowing economic growth curtailed demand. Hawkish policy and recession fears in US are also dominating factor for this correction. In MCX, copper is trading at Rs. 666/KG, corrected over 20 per cent from its recent high."