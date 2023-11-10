Polyplex Corp stock is down 62% from all-time high. Buy the dip or stay away?

Long-term investors are quite disheartened by Polyplex Corporation's share price . The really unlucky ones, who bought the stock in April 2022, are currently sitting on a huge nominal loss of about 62%.

Back then the stock was trading around its all-time high of ₹2,813.After an impressive surge of over 40% in the first half of 2022, it has been all downhill for the stock. Yesterday it closed at ₹1,075.

Of course it’s not a ‘real’ loss if the investor doesn't sell but that’s cold comfort in these situations. If the stock is to get back to its all-time high, it will have to shoot up 162%.

Even an optimist would agree this is a tall order. Of course, the stock could recover eventually, and it probably will. But at the moment, no one can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

There are two main reasons for the fall in the stock price. Let’s examine them and consider the fundamental outlook.

View Full Image Source: Equitymaster

#1 Weak financial performance

At the end of the day, earnings drive stock prices. No stock can continue to increase in price indefinitely if the company isn’t growing its earnings. This has been a problem for Polyplex Corporation for quite a while.

If you look at the company’s performance over the last eight quarters, one thing is clear. Its earnings per share (EPS) peaked in the September 2022 quarter and has been falling ever since. In fact, the EPS has fallen a stunning 87%.

In this light, the 62% decline in the stock seems justified. But what’s the reason for the crash in earnings?

Well, the company’s sales haven’t fallen as much as profits over the past year, although the decline has been significant at 25%.

The real problem is twofold. One, the company has been unable to control its operating costs beyond a point, in line with falling sales. Two, interest costs have soared from ₹74 million in the September quarter last year to ₹100 million in the same quarter this year. Put all this together and we have a reduction in the net margin from 9.6% to 3.1% over the past four quarters.

According to Polyplex Corporation’s 2022-23 annual report, the company’s margins have been under pressure for some time and the situation hasn’t improved in FY24.

#2 Concerns about the promoters

Earlier this year the promoters of Polyplex Corporation agreed to sell a 24.2% stake in the firm to Dubai-based AGP Holdco. The deal was valued at ₹13.8 billion at the time and included a binding term sheet and provisions for put and call options, allowing AGP Holdco to increase its stake in the future. Under the terms, AGP Holdco will have the right to appoint a director to the boards of Polyplex and its subsidiaries.

Last month it was announced that the deal value would be revised downward to ₹11.9 billion. All this has created a degree of uncertainty about the company’s future.

Then there is the issue of promoter pledging. As of September, the promoters have pledged 100% of their shares. Stocks with high promoter pledging are always considered risky by prudent investors as it creates an overhang on the stock of potential selling in the future.

What’s the outlook?

Polyplex manufactures polyester films for packaging, electrical and other industrial applications. It’s an industry leader with a market share of about 25% in Thailand and Turkey, and around 10% in India, the US and Indonesia. Despite short-term uncertainties, it has many qualities of a top company. It’s fundamentally strong and the stock has, in the past, delivered multibagger returns.

It has consistently generated strong operating cash flow over the past decade, thanks to its high capacity utilisation and its presence in the less-volatile BOPET segment.

Strong cash flows

View Full Image Source: Equitymaster

The company also has a record of consistent dividend payouts. In fact, it boasts a dividend yield of over 7%. This makes Polyplex Corporation one of the dividend stocks that consistently outperforms fixed-deposit returns. Its five-year average dividend payout is 35.4%.

It’s also almost debt-free, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.1 and an interest coverage ratio of 21.2.

Polyplex Corporation plans for around ₹7.8 billion in capex for FY24to complete its BOPET project in the US and other projects in the value-added segment. It also plans to expand its product portfolio by leveraging its in-house R&D facilities and renew old contracts with its clients.

The company is expected to report improved financial performance thanks to stabilising input costs and the re-negotiation of old contracts. It is also benefiting from a rise in demand. Its growing scale, falling input prices, and the rising demand for its products will drive its growth and profitability in the medium term.

Investors will need to consider all these factors along with the valuation before deciding to buy the stock.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated fromEquitymaster.com