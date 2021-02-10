OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Polyplex Corporation announces interim dividend of 100 per share
Polyplex Corporation shares were up 14% at ₹859 in early trade today (REUTERS)
Polyplex Corporation shares were up 14% at 859 in early trade today (REUTERS)

Polyplex Corporation announces interim dividend of 100 per share

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 09:59 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Record date for the purpose of payment of dividend has been fixed at February 19: Polyplex Corporation

The board of Polyplex Corporation has declared payment of third interim dividend (Special) for the Financial Year 2020-21 of Rs.100 per share (of the face value of RS.10/- each), following a sharp jump in net profit in the December quarter.

Record date' for the purpose of payment of Third Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21 has been fixed as February 19, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Polyplex Corporation shares were up 14% at 859 in early trade today.

Polyplex Corporation is a PET film manufacturer and makes thin and thick PET film in a wide range of thickness and surface properties covering a spectrum of applications.

For the quarter ended December 31, Polyplex Corporation reported profit of 224 crore as compared to 123 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Its revenue from operations rose to 1,237 crore in December quarter as compared to 1,091 crore in the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout