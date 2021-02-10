Polyplex Corporation announces interim dividend of 100 per share

Polyplex Corporation announces interim dividend of ₹100 per share1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 09:59 AM IST
- Record date for the purpose of payment of dividend has been fixed at February 19: Polyplex Corporation
The board of Polyplex Corporation has declared payment of third interim dividend (Special) for the Financial Year 2020-21 of Rs.100 per share (of the face value of RS.10/- each), following a sharp jump in net profit in the December quarter.
Record date' for the purpose of payment of Third Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21 has been fixed as February 19, 2021.
Gold prices today rise for 4th day in row but down ₹8200 from record highs1 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Buy a car with bitcoin? Some car dealers were years ahead of Elon Musk2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
India's unique stock market warning system shields GameStop-like price swings2 min read . 08:42 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel2 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Polyplex Corporation shares were up 14% at ₹859 in early trade today.
Polyplex Corporation is a PET film manufacturer and makes thin and thick PET film in a wide range of thickness and surface properties covering a spectrum of applications.
For the quarter ended December 31, Polyplex Corporation reported profit of ₹224 crore as compared to 123 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Its revenue from operations rose to ₹1,237 crore in December quarter as compared to ₹1,091 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.