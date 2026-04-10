Poonawalla Fincorp launches QIP at a floor price of ₹390.26 per share, down 2.6% from previous close; stock up 3%

NBFC company Poonawalla Fincorp share price jumped around 3% on Friday, April 10, announced the opening of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹ 2. The company’s committee of directors approved a floor price of ₹390.26 per equity share, according to an exchange filing. The floor price is 2.6% lower than its previous closing of ₹401 on BSE.
Poonawalla stated that the issue has been launched following earlier approvals from its board on January 16, 2026, and shareholders via a special resolution passed on February 19, 2026.
The floor price of ₹390.26 per share has been determined in line with the pricing formula prescribed under SEBI ICDR Regulations. The final issue price will be decided by the company in consultation with the book-running lead managers. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, subject to shareholder approval.
The relevant date for the issue was fixed as April 9, 2026, in accordance with regulatory requirements.
The NBFC stock rose 2.6% to its day's high of ₹412.15 on BSE, following gains on Dalal Street. The Indian stock market rose over 0.5%, following gains in global equities, despite concerns over the fragile two-week US-Iran ceasefire deal.
Despite today's rise, the scrip is still 28% away from its 52-week high of ₹570.40, hit in October 2025, while, it touched its 52-week low of ₹356.20 in April 2025.
The stock has been under pressure in recent times, down 4% in last 1 month, 12% in the past 3 months and 23% in the last 6 months. However, it added 16% in the last 1 year and has given multibagger returns in the last 5 years, soaring around 250%.
Backed by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, the firm reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) coming in at ₹150.22 crore, up 102.4% from ₹74.20 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY26). On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, profit surged sharply from ₹18.73 crore in Q3FY25.
Total income for the quarter rose to ₹1,818.48 crore, compared with ₹1,542.77 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹1,057.17 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was largely driven by interest income, which increased to ₹1,659.65 crore from ₹999.09 crore in Q3FY25.
Net interest income (NII), including fees and other income, stood at ₹1,080 crore, registering a 60.6% YoY growth.
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