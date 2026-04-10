Subscribe

Poonawalla Fincorp launches QIP at a floor price of ₹390.26 per share, down 2.6% from previous close; stock up 3%

Poonawalla Fincorp has launched its qualified institutional placement, approving a floor price of 390.26 per share, 2.6% lower than the previous closing. The issue follows earlier board approvals and may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, pending shareholder consent.

Pranati Deva
Updated10 Apr 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Advertisement
Poonawalla Fincorp launches QIP
Poonawalla Fincorp launches QIP
AI Quick Read

NBFC company Poonawalla Fincorp share price jumped around 3% on Friday, April 10, announced the opening of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of fully paid-up equity shares of face value 2. The company’s committee of directors approved a floor price of 390.26 per equity share, according to an exchange filing. The floor price is 2.6% lower than its previous closing of 401 on BSE.

Poonawalla stated that the issue has been launched following earlier approvals from its board on January 16, 2026, and shareholders via a special resolution passed on February 19, 2026.

Advertisement

The floor price of 390.26 per share has been determined in line with the pricing formula prescribed under SEBI ICDR Regulations. The final issue price will be decided by the company in consultation with the book-running lead managers. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, subject to shareholder approval.

Also Read | TCS, Infosys to HCL Tech: Why are IT stocks crashing today?

The relevant date for the issue was fixed as April 9, 2026, in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Performance

The NBFC stock rose 2.6% to its day's high of 412.15 on BSE, following gains on Dalal Street. The Indian stock market rose over 0.5%, following gains in global equities, despite concerns over the fragile two-week US-Iran ceasefire deal.

Despite today's rise, the scrip is still 28% away from its 52-week high of 570.40, hit in October 2025, while, it touched its 52-week low of 356.20 in April 2025.

Advertisement

The stock has been under pressure in recent times, down 4% in last 1 month, 12% in the past 3 months and 23% in the last 6 months. However, it added 16% in the last 1 year and has given multibagger returns in the last 5 years, soaring around 250%.

Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 Results 2026

Backed by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, the firm reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) coming in at 150.22 crore, up 102.4% from 74.20 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY26). On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, profit surged sharply from 18.73 crore in Q3FY25.

Also Read | Wipro to consider buyback of shares along with Q4 results 2026 on this date

Total income for the quarter rose to 1,818.48 crore, compared with 1,542.77 crore in the preceding quarter and 1,057.17 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was largely driven by interest income, which increased to 1,659.65 crore from 999.09 crore in Q3FY25.

Advertisement

Net interest income (NII), including fees and other income, stood at 1,080 crore, registering a 60.6% YoY growth.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

Poonawalla FincorpIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayQIP
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsPoonawalla Fincorp launches QIP at a floor price of ₹390.26 per share, down 2.6% from previous close; stock up 3%
Read Next Story