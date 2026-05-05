Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Results: Net profit jumps to ₹255 crore, NII grows 78% YoY; asset quality improves

Poonawalla Fincorp, a non-deposit-taking NBFC, announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31 and the full fiscal year today after market hours, reporting a net profit of ₹275 crore, a sharp improvement from ₹62.33 crore in the year-ago period, marking a 341% year-on-year jump. Sequentially, net profit also improved by 70%.
Net interest income (NII) came in at ₹1,276 crore, up from ₹715 crore a year ago, reflecting a growth of 78.16%, while net interest margin stood at 9.05% in Q4FY26 compared with 8.62% in Q3FY26, improving 43 basis points sequentially.
Its assets under management (AUM) rose 69.4% year-on-year to Rs60,348 crore in March 2026, driven by strong performance across all retail segments, while new products contributed 14% to the overall AUM.
The company launched six new products in FY25 to scale up its consumer and commercial franchise, including Prime Personal Loan, Consumer Durables Loan, Gold Loan, Commercial Vehicles Loan, Education Loan and Shopkeeper Loan. These newly introduced products contributed 24% of incremental disbursements as of Q4FY26, up from 20% in Q3FY26.
Loans against property accounted for the highest share of the company’s AUM at 28%, followed by instant consumer loans at 19%, while personal loans and pre-owned car loans contributed 9% each. Within the new products segment, Prime Personal Loan contributed 8% to the overall AUM.
Going ahead, the company is targeting more than twofold growth in its consumer durables franchise, further expansion of its gold loan network, and digital scaling of its business loans segment in FY27.
The company reported an improvement in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets declining 7 basis points to 1.44%, while net non-performing assets stood at 0.74%.
Arvind Kapil, Managing Director and CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “We have reached a pivotal inflection point in our growth trajectory. By simultaneously expanding our yields and optimizing our operating architecture, we are seeing a powerful expansion in incremental NIMs. With credit costs trending lower and Opex-to-AUM decoupling, the business is now primed for high-quality, sustained profitability. Even as this operating leverage kicks in, we remain committed to strategic investments this fiscal year, ensuring our current momentum translates into a long-term, healthy, and durable earnings model.”
(more to come)
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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