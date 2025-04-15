Poonawalla Fincorp share: NBFC stock in focus; launches gold loan business

Stock Market Today: Poonawalla Fincorp share price remains in focus today as the NBFC company launches gold loan business

‘Poonawalla Fincorp informed the exchanged on Tuesday 15 April 2025 through a Press Release that Poonawalla Fincorp has Launched Gold Loan Business.

Poonawalla Fincorp- Gold loan business details As per the press release issued by a Cyrus Poonawalla Group promoted NBFC company Poonawalla Fincorp focused on Consumer & MSME Lending, has expanded its portfolio of secured lending products with the launch of its Gold Loan Business.

This new offering as per Poonawalla Fincorp provides a secure, fast, and transparent financing solution for individuals and businesses, catering to diverse financial needs such as business expansion, agriculture costs, and personal expenses.

Poonawalla Fincorp highlighted that the Gold Loan approvals are faster in less than 30 minutes. The approval requires minimal documentation, and multiple repayment options. The customers as per Poonawalla Fincorp can unlock the value of their gold without selling it - ensuring financial flexibility while preserving long-term wealth

Commenting on the launch, Arvind Kapil, MD & CEO, Poonawalla Fincorp, in a statement said that, “Our gold loan offering represents a natural progression in our secured lending portfolio, combining traditional value with modern convenience. As per Kapil the Poonawala Fincorp has designed this Gold Loan product with the customer journey at its core, respecting both the emotional and financial value of gold. At Poonawalla Fincorp, customer asset safety and transparency remains paramount, while delivering reliable and premium services, said Kapil.

Further To strengthen its presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with a secured product, Poonawalla Fincorp plans to open 400 new branches in a phased approach over the next four quarters

Poonawalla Fincorp share price movement Poonawalla Fincorp share price opened at ₹375 on Tuesday. At the time of opening the Poonawalla Fincorp share price was up almost 2.5% compared to the previous days closing price of ₹366.30. The Poonawalla Fincorp share price thereafter was trading around similar levels in the morning trades

