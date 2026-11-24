Poonawalla Fincorp share price target: Poonawalla Fincorp could be entering a stronger growth phase as its secured lending business expands, digital sourcing gains traction and credit costs begin to moderate. JM Financial has reiterated its Buy rating on the NBFC stock and raised its 12-month price target by 13.6% to ₹625 from ₹550, implying an upside potential of 21% from the current market price of ₹517.40.

The brokerage said its recent interaction with the company's senior management strengthened its confidence in the lender's strategy of building a more diversified loan portfolio while improving sourcing and collection efficiencies. It has also raised its FY28 and FY29 earnings per share estimates by around 12% and 8%, respectively.

"The company remains focused on increasing the share of secured lending with gold loans emerging as a key growth product (>55% 3Y EMI based). It is avoiding high-volatility segments such as MFI, agriculture, two-wheeler and micro-LAP," JM Financial said in its November 19 research report.

Poonawalla Fincorp stock price trend The NBFC has gained 25% in the last 1 month and 29% in 6 months. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, it has added 10%.

However, in the long term, the stock has given multibagger returns, soaring 164% in the past 5 years.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹524.70 in the previous session, November 23, before ending 0.4% lower at ₹516.35 per share on BSE. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹362.95 in March 2026.

Why JM Financial is bullish on Poonawalla Fincorp A key growth driver for Poonawalla Fincorp is its increasing focus on secured lending, particularly gold loans. The company is looking to expand this business through new branches and improved productivity at existing locations. JM Financial noted that around 56% of the lender's gold loan book is based on three-year equated monthly instalment (EMI) repayments, unlike the shorter-tenure bullet repayment products commonly offered by several NBFCs.

The company expects to have around 400 gold loan branches, with new branches estimated to break even in approximately 13 months.

Cross-selling is another emerging growth lever. While the initiative is still at an early stage, management expects it to contribute around 4-6% to growth as the company deepens relationships with existing customers. Poonawalla Fincorp has maintained its FY27 growth guidance of 35-40%.

JM Financial also highlighted the potential margin benefit from the difference between new loan yields and the existing portfolio.

"Disbursement yields are currently ~16.8% compared with portfolio yields of ~14.1%, resulting in a spread of >200bps. Management expects the gap between disbursement and portfolio yields to narrow gradually," the brokerage said.

The brokerage furthermore expects credit costs to decline as better-quality loan vintages mature. Management is using AI and analytics to improve underwriting, prioritise collection cases and reduce dependence on external collection agencies.

Poonawalla Fincorp estimates: Earnings, margins and target price JM Financial has raised its target price to ₹625 from ₹550, valuing Poonawalla Fincorp at 2.4 times its estimated FY29 book value per share, compared with the earlier valuation multiple of 2.2 times. The brokerage's revised estimates factor in stronger margins, improving operating efficiency and lower credit costs.

It expects the company's net profit to rise from ₹541.8 crore in FY26 to ₹1,701.9 crore in FY27, ₹2,828.5 crore in FY28 and ₹4,139.9 crore in FY29. Earnings per share are projected to increase from ₹6.7 in FY26 to ₹19.4 in FY27, ₹30.3 in FY28 and ₹41.9 in FY29.

Net interest margin is forecast to improve from 7.5% in FY26 to 8.3% in FY27, 8.7% in FY28 and 8.8% in FY29. The brokerage also expects return on assets to rise to 2.9% by FY29, while return on equity is projected to reach 18.3%.

Management has reiterated its medium-term profitability ambition, with JM Financial highlighting the expected improvement in returns.

"Management expects RoA to improve to 3–3.5% by Jun’28 with expected RoE of 17–18% (JMFe), supported by improving product mix, operating efficiency and asset quality," JM Financial said.

The brokerage believes the combination of higher-yielding new disbursements, secured loan growth, digital distribution and better asset quality can support the next phase of Poonawalla Fincorp's expansion.