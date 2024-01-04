Poonawalla Fincorp share price gains 3% on strong Q3 business update
Poonawalla Fincorp said its total disbursements during Q3FY24 were highest ever at approximately ₹8,730 crore. The total disbursements jumped by a robust 159% from ₹3,369 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.
Poonawalla Fincorp share price gained nearly 3% in early trade on Thursday after the company reported a strong business update for the third quarter of FY24.
