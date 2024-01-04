comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 04 2024 11:42:58
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 319.80 4.42%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.50 -0.59%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 797.40 2.05%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 455.00 -0.20%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 480.50 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Poonawalla Fincorp share price gains 3% on strong Q3 business update
Back Back

Poonawalla Fincorp share price gains 3% on strong Q3 business update

 Livemint , Written By Ankit Gohel

Poonawalla Fincorp said its total disbursements during Q3FY24 were highest ever at approximately ₹8,730 crore. The total disbursements jumped by a robust 159% from ₹3,369 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Poonawalla Fincorp shares have risen over 16% in the past three months, while the stock is up more than 47% in one year.Premium
Poonawalla Fincorp shares have risen over 16% in the past three months, while the stock is up more than 47% in one year.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price gained nearly 3% in early trade on Thursday after the company reported a strong business update for the third quarter of FY24.

In a BSE filing, Poonawalla Fincorp said its total disbursements during Q3FY24 were highest ever at approximately 8,730 crore. The total disbursements jumped by a robust 159% from 3,369 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. 

It was up 12% compared to disbursements of 7,807 crore in Q2FY24.

Also Read: Sobha share price surges 12% to hit a fresh all-time high; should you buy the stock?

The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 57% YoY and 8% QoQ to approximately 21,850 crore as on December 31, 2023. 

On the asset quality front, Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net NPA (NNPA) are expected to improve further. 

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

“As guided, we would strive to maintain the NNPA below 1% in line with the Management Vision 2025," Poonawalla Fincorp said.

Further, the company said it continues to have ample liquidity of approximately 2,875 crore as on December 31, 2023. 

Also Read: Torrent Power share price soars over 13% on MoU with Gujarat govt worth 47,350 crore

In the quarter ended September 2023, Poonawalla Fincorp reported a consolidated net profit of 854.61 crore, registering a growth of 555% YoY, on the back of a large one-time gain. 

The company’s revenue from operations was at 738.65, while its net interest income (NII) jumped to 475.1 crore from 274.12 crore in the same quarter last year.

Poonawalla Fincorp shares have risen over 16% in the past three months, while the stock is up more than 47% in one year.

At 10:15 am, Poonawalla Fincorp shares were trading 1.85% higher at 438.75 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App