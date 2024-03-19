Poonawalla Fincorp share price gains over 3% on appointment of HDFC Bank’s Arvind Kapil as MD & CEO
Poonawalla Fincorp has appointed retail banking veteran Arvind Kapil as its new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term starting June 24.
