Poonawalla Fincorp share price hits record high, surging almost 9%; here's why

Poonawalla Fincorp share price jumped almost 9 per cent to hit a fresh record high of ₹570.40 in intraday trade on Monday, October 6. Poonawalla Fincorp shares opened at ₹529.55 against their previous close of ₹524.35 and surged 8.8 per cent to hit their fresh all-time high. Around 10:15 am, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) stock was trading 8 per cent higher at ₹566.

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp jumped after the company reported a strong year-on-year (YoY) growth in its assets under management (AUM) for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

"AUM grew by 67.7 per cent YoY and 15.4 per cent QoQ to approximately ₹47,625 crore as on 30th September 2025. The company continues to have ample liquidity of approximately ₹6,200 crore as on 30th September 2025," said the company in an exchange filing on October 6.

"The above information is provisional and subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company. The company stands by its risk-first approach, robust risk management systems and a diversified asset base. As we continue to scale, our focus and commitment stand on business expansion in line with building a long-term, sustainable, profitable model," Poonawalla Fincorp added.

The board of directors of Poonawalla Fincorp will meet on Friday, October 17, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025.

For Q1FY26, the NBFC company reported a net profit of ₹63 crore compared to ₹292 crore in the year-ago period, marking a 78.5 per cent YoY fall, impacted by one-time expenses and prior provisioning. However, profit remained flat on a sequential basis.

Its net interest income (NII), the difference between the interest it earned from its loans and investments and the interest it paid on the funds it borrowed, came in at ₹639 crore, up from ₹576 crore the previous year. The company’s AUM rose 53 per cent YoY to ₹41,273 crore in June 2025, compared to ₹26,972 crore in June 2024, driven by strong performance across all product segments.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced that its board had approved the preferential allotment of 3.3 crore shares to promoter Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited. In an exchange filing after market hours on September 17, Poonawalla Fincorp stated that its board had approved allotting 3,31,48,102 shares to Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price trend The NBFC stock has seen a stellar gain of 76 per cent this year so far, defying market volatility. Equity benchmark Sensex has gained just 4 per cent year-to-date. Over the last year, Poonawalla Fincorp shares have risen 45 per cent, while the Sensex has remained flat.

The stock appears poised to extend its gains to a third consecutive session on Monday. On a monthly scale, it has been in the green since August, rising over 13 per cent in October so far, following a 15 per cent rise in September and a 2 per cent gain in August.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, at the current juncture, Poonawalla Fincorp is trading in uncharted territory with no major resistance visible on the upside, indicating strong momentum in recent sessions.

However, both MACD and RSI indicators are showing signs of being overextended, suggesting that the stock might be due for a short-term pause or minor correction.

Poonawalla Fincorp technical chart

Patel believes one may avoid initiating fresh long positions at current levels.

"Traders holding existing positions should consider trailing their stop loss near ₹550 to protect profits. On the technical front, immediate support is placed around ₹520, while resistance lies near ₹600, which could act as a potential profit-taking zone in the coming sessions," said Patel.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.