Poonawalla Fincorp share price in green, as company rewards 300,000 stock options to employees at ₹382.63 apiece

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited on September 11 announced the grant of 3,00,000 stock options under its Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 - Scheme-II (ESOP-2024 - Scheme-II). The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board approved the grant on September 10, 2024, with an exercise price set at ₹382.63 per option, as per an exchange filing.

The options are part of Tranche 13 and will vest according to the schedule outlined in the ESOP-2024 - Scheme-II, the filing added.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price was trading in the green, up 0.87 percent, at ₹395.60, on September 11, at 2:04 pm, on NSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹30,747.81 crore, as per NSE. Poonawalla Fincorp stock price last hit its 52-week high of ₹519.70 on January 19, 2024, as per NSE.

The company communicated this development to both the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited, requesting them to take note of the grant.

Poonawalla Fincorp's buzz This move followed an earlier announcement on September 3, where Poonawalla Fincorp revealed the grant of 5,00,000 stock options under its ESOP 2024, also approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on September 2. These options were issued at ₹390.60 per share, as per another filing earlier this month.

Poonawalla Fincorp recently reported strong performance for the first quarter of FY25, with Assets Under Management (AUM) reaching ₹26,972 crore. This represents a 52 percent increase year-over-year (YoY) and an 8 percent rise quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). The company’s AUM is well-diversified, with allocations of 35 percent in MSME finance, 28 percent in personal and consumer finance, 17 percent in loans against property, and 14 percent in pre-owned car finance.