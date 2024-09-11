Poonawalla Fincorp share price in green, as company rewards 300,000 stock options to employees at ₹382.63 apiece

ESOP 2024: Poonawalla Fincorp has granted 300,000 stock options to its employees under its ESOP-2024 - Scheme-II

Shivangini
Updated11 Sep 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Trade Now
Poonawalla Fincorp share price in green, as company rewards 300,000 stock options to employees at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>382.63 apiece
Poonawalla Fincorp share price in green, as company rewards 300,000 stock options to employees at ₹382.63 apiece

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited on September 11 announced the grant of 3,00,000 stock options under its Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 - Scheme-II (ESOP-2024 - Scheme-II). The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board approved the grant on September 10, 2024, with an exercise price set at 382.63 per option, as per an exchange filing. 

The options are part of Tranche 13 and will vest according to the schedule outlined in the ESOP-2024 - Scheme-II, the filing added.

Also Read | Poonawalla Fincorp gives 500K stock options for staff, reports 52% AUM growth

Poonawalla Fincorp share price was trading in the green, up 0.87 percent, at 395.60, on September 11, at 2:04 pm, on NSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 30,747.81 crore, as per NSE. Poonawalla Fincorp stock price last hit its 52-week high of 519.70 on January 19, 2024, as per NSE.

The company communicated this development to both the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited, requesting them to take note of the grant.

Also Read | Persistent Systems share price hits 52-week high. Here’s why

Poonawalla Fincorp's buzz

This move followed an earlier announcement on September 3, where Poonawalla Fincorp revealed the grant of 5,00,000 stock options under its ESOP 2024, also approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on September 2. These options were issued at 390.60 per share, as per another filing earlier this month.

Poonawalla Fincorp recently reported strong performance for the first quarter of FY25, with Assets Under Management (AUM) reaching 26,972 crore. This represents a 52 percent increase year-over-year (YoY) and an 8 percent rise quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). The company’s AUM is well-diversified, with allocations of 35 percent in MSME finance, 28 percent in personal and consumer finance, 17 percent in loans against property, and 14 percent in pre-owned car finance.

Also Read | Layoffs 2024: Samsung Electronics to trim 9-10% workforce in India, says report

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPoonawalla Fincorp share price in green, as company rewards 300,000 stock options to employees at ₹382.63 apiece

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

284.55
03:00 PM | 11 SEP 2024
-11.1 (-3.75%)

Tata Motors

976.05
03:00 PM | 11 SEP 2024
-59.4 (-5.74%)

Bharat Electronics

287.00
03:00 PM | 11 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.42%)

Tata Steel

147.90
03:00 PM | 11 SEP 2024
-1.55 (-1.04%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Apar Industries

9,932.70
02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
640.55 (6.89%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,612.60
02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
130.2 (5.24%)

R R Kabel

1,653.95
02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
81.6 (5.19%)

Olectra Greentech

1,641.45
02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
79.7 (5.1%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,820.00-1,540.00
    Chennai
    71,820.00-1,490.00
    Delhi
    73,920.00460.00
    Kolkata
    73,070.00-240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue