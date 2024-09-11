Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Poonawalla Fincorp share price in green, as company rewards 300,000 stock options to employees at 382.63 apiece

Poonawalla Fincorp share price in green, as company rewards 300,000 stock options to employees at ₹382.63 apiece

Shivangini

ESOP 2024: Poonawalla Fincorp has granted 300,000 stock options to its employees under its ESOP-2024 - Scheme-II

Poonawalla Fincorp share price in green, as company rewards 300,000 stock options to employees at 382.63 apiece

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited on September 11 announced the grant of 3,00,000 stock options under its Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 - Scheme-II (ESOP-2024 - Scheme-II). The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board approved the grant on September 10, 2024, with an exercise price set at 382.63 per option, as per an exchange filing.

The options are part of Tranche 13 and will vest according to the schedule outlined in the ESOP-2024 - Scheme-II, the filing added.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price was trading in the green, up 0.87 percent, at 395.60, on September 11, at 2:04 pm, on NSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 30,747.81 crore, as per NSE. Poonawalla Fincorp stock price last hit its 52-week high of 519.70 on January 19, 2024, as per NSE.

The company communicated this development to both the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited, requesting them to take note of the grant.

Poonawalla Fincorp's buzz

This move followed an earlier announcement on September 3, where Poonawalla Fincorp revealed the grant of 5,00,000 stock options under its ESOP 2024, also approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee on September 2. These options were issued at 390.60 per share, as per another filing earlier this month.

Poonawalla Fincorp recently reported strong performance for the first quarter of FY25, with Assets Under Management (AUM) reaching 26,972 crore. This represents a 52 percent increase year-over-year (YoY) and an 8 percent rise quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). The company’s AUM is well-diversified, with allocations of 35 percent in MSME finance, 28 percent in personal and consumer finance, 17 percent in loans against property, and 14 percent in pre-owned car finance.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.