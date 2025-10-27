Poonawalla Fincorp share price jumps 5% after this AI update

Poonawalla Fincorp share price surged by over 5% during Monday's trading session following the company's announcement of five new AI-driven solutions as part of its risk-first and comprehensive digital transformation strategy.

In its filing with the exchange, the firm revealed that these solutions consist of an Early Warning System (EWS) focused on workforce risk, a Travel Bot designed for operational flexibility, RegIntel for compliance-related intelligence, an ER Governance Tool for managing employee relations, and an AI-enhanced Suspicious Transaction Reporting (STR) system aimed at financial crime compliance.

Collectively, these tools integrate AI into the fundamental operations of PFL, advancing beyond mere automation to develop intelligent, scalable, and compliance-oriented systems. By transitioning from reactive practices to proactive and prescriptive methodologies, PFL is establishing a digitally confident, governance-focused, and future-oriented non-banking financial company.

"The depth of AI projects across different and diverse departments within the company, we believe, makes it an industry first approach, with couple of them being game changers. This also marks an important step in our journey to build a trusted, technology-driven enterprise that empowers our people and elevates how we work,” said Arvind Kapil, Managing Director & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price today Poonawalla Fincorp share price today opened at ₹485.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹511.70 per share, and an intraday low of ₹481.80 apiece.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Poonawalla Fincorp has swept the previous week’s low and successfully retested the breakout from a 66-week-long base formation, signaling the start of a fresh upmove on the weekly charts. The stock has also caught up with its 10-week moving average, which now acts as a strong support zone.

This alignment, along with bullish momentum indicators, suggests that the trend remains intact and poised for continuation. The immediate upside target is seen near ₹620, and a decisive move above this level could propel the stock towards ₹700 in the coming weeks.