Poonawalla Fincorp share price jumps 15%, hits 52-week high after promoter's stake raise move. Details here

Poonawalla Fincorp share price jumped 15 per cent to hit a 52-week high on the BSE in intraday trade on Thursday, September 18. Poonawalla Fincorp share price opened at ₹450.15 against its previous close of ₹447.70 and surged as much as 14.7 per cent to hit its 52-week high of ₹513.30.

Shares of the company surged after the company said its board had approved the preferential allotment of 3.3 crore shares to promoter Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited.

Poonawalla Fincorp allots shares to promoter on a preferential basis In an exchange filing after market hours on September 17, Poonawalla Fincorp said that its board gave its nod to allot 3,31,48,102 shares to Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited.

"This is furtherance to our intimations dated July 25, 2025 and August 25, 2025, regarding the approval of issue and allotment of equity shares through preferential Issue, on private placement basis, we wish to inform that the board of directors of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, on September 17, 2025, approved the allotment of 3,31,48,102 fully paid-up equity shares of the company, having face value of ₹2 each, at an issue price of ₹452.51 per equity share, aggregating to ₹1499,98,47,636 (nearly ₹1,500 crore), to promoter Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited," said the company.

"The equity shares allotted shall rank pari-passu, in all respects, with the existing equity shares of the company," said the company.

This means the new equity shares being issued will have exactly the same rights and obligations as the company’s existing equity shares.

"Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from ₹1,55,84,17,192 comprising of 77,92,08,596 fully paid-up equity shares of the company, having face value of ₹2 each to ₹1,62,47,13,396, comprising of 81,23,56,698 fully paid-up equity shares of the company, having face value of ₹2 each," said the company.

