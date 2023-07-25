Poonawalla Fincorp share price rises over 3% after strong Q1 results1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp posted a 62% rise in net profit at ₹200 crore in the June quarter, as compared to ₹124 crore in the year-ago period.
Poonawalla Fincorp share price rose over 3% on Tuesday after the non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported its Q1 results. The stock gained as much as 3.21% to ₹380.05 apiece on the BSE.
