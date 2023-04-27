Poonawalla Fincorp surges over 5% as Q4 PAT jumps 103% YoY1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:36 AM IST
- Higher loan sales and improved asset quality were the primary drivers of the company's quarterly profitability.
Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd surged over 5% on Thursday session after the company posted its highest-ever quarterly profits of ₹181 crore during Q4FY23 on Wednesday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×