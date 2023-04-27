Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd surged over 5% on Thursday session after the company posted its highest-ever quarterly profits of ₹181 crore during Q4FY23 on Wednesday.

The Pune-based non-banking finance company's (NBFC's) net profit for the quarter ended jumped 103% on year from ₹89 crore in the year-ago quarter. Higher loan sales and improved asset quality were the primary drivers of the company's quarterly profitability.

During Q4FY23, the company reported loan disbursals of ₹6,371 crore, a 151% increase over the previous quarter. For the fiscal year 2022–2023, loan disbursals increased by 37% to reach ₹6,143 crore.

Digital payments significantly increased in the current quarter, going from 24% in the previous quarter to 81%. In addition, the net interest margin increased by 87 basis points in the fourth quarter to reach 11.3%, and by 89 basis points overall to 10.7%.

An other factor that helped the company's profitability was a drop in operational costs, which reduced by 4% to 196 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp has recommended a dividend of ₹2 per share, which is 100% of the face value.

“We grew from strength to strength in FY23 achieving greater heights in the areas of business growth, credit quality and profitability. For FY23, we delivered the highest ever profit after tax, disbursement and AUM, along with a marked improvement in overall asset quality," said CA Abhay Bhutada, managing director of the company.

During the financial year, the company also received a credit rating upgrade to AAA from CRISIL and CARE Ratings.

At 11:11 IST, shares of the company were trading at ₹319 per share, up over 3% on the BSE.

So far on Thursday's session, the stock hit an intraday high of ₹327.70 and intraday low of ₹310.

According to Ruchit Jain, lead research, 5 Paisa Capital, the stock has been volatile in the last couple of sessions due to result announcement. It has resistance around ₹330 and support at ₹300.

