Poonawalla Fincorp share price target: Q2 result rally fades as brokerages split - MOFSL sees 27% upside, Emkay chips in

Poonawalla Fincorp shares pared early gains after rising nearly 8% following its Q2 results. Motilal Oswal maintained a Buy rating with a 570 target, citing growth and improving margins, while Emkay retained Reduce with a 410 target.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published12 Oct 2026, 02:45 PM IST
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Poonawalla Fincorp share price target (AI image for representational purpose)
Poonawalla Fincorp share price target (AI image for representational purpose)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price target: Poonawalla FIncorp share price pared its gains in the second half of Monday’s trading session as the initial euphoria over the company’s Q2 results faded. The Non Banking and Financial Services (NBFC) stock rallied nearly 8% earlier in the day.

As Poonawalla Fincorp retreated from its intraday high level, brokerages gave split verdict on the NBFC stock, with Emkay Global Financial Services seeing 8% downside risk. Whereas, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) sees 27% upside potential.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price target

Motilal Oswal gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of 570 per share. “We model ~44% AUM CAGR and ~120% PAT CAGR over FY26-FY28E and expect PFL to deliver RoA/RoE of 2.4%/~17% in FY28E. Reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR570 (based on 2.7x Sep’28E BVPS),” stated the brokerage in its report.

Emkay maintained its ‘reduce’ rating with a target price of 410 per share. “Factoring in 2Q performance, we tweak our FY27-29 estimates marginally; this leads to EPS estimates increasing by 1-2% over FY27-29 (Exhibit 2). We retain REDUCE and maintain Sep-27E TP of Rs410, implying 1.8x FY28E PBV, assuming an equity raise of Rs30bn in FY28E at Rs450/sh,” stated the brokerage in its report.

Poonawalla Fincorp delivered healthy quarter

Motilal Oswal underlined NIM expansion and lower credit costs of the company. Its profit after tax (PAT) and net interest income (NII) remained in-line with estimates.

Poonawalla Fincorp’s management indicated that the minor sequential increase remains within the guided range, while operating leverage is expected to improve structurally over the next two years.

“PFL delivered a healthy quarter, supported by sustained business momentum and improving asset quality. The growing contribution of new products continues to support yield improvement and NIM expansion, while strong underwriting and collection practices have driven a sequential moderation in credit costs,” stated Motilal Oswal in its report.

Poonawalla FIncorp share price trend

The stock was trading 0.64% higher at 450.90 per share on BSE at 2:40 pm. The stock had surged nearly 8% to touch an intraday high of 483.95 per share and an intraday low of 450 per share. The stock has surged 12.78% in six months, but declined 14.7% in one year. The NBFC stock has delivered 18.49% return in two years and 20.31% return in three years.

Q2 Results
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