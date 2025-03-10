Poonawalla Fincorp shares edge higher after THIS business update. Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Poonawalla Fincorp shares edged higher in the morning trades on Monday after it announced a business update. Poonawalla Fincorp announced its foray in to the education loan business.
Poonawalla Fincorp share price opened at ₹290 on the BSE on Monday. This opening price was higher than previous days closing price of Poonawalla Fincorp shares at ₹288.25. The Poonawalla Fincorp share price edged hgher to ₹293.30 levels on Monday which translated in to 1-2% gains
Poonawalla Fincorp on Monday 10 March 2025 announced its Foray into Education Loans Business, Offers Financing up to ₹3 Crore’
The Press release issued by the Company on the exchanges highlighted that , has launched an education loan business focusing on students pursuing higher education in international universities. Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a Cyrus Poonawalla Group promoted NBFC arm focused on Consumer & MSME Lending, said that the offering aims at providing faster turnaround time and quick sanctions to deliver hassle-free experience.
As part of this launch, the company has also announced an industry-first initiative of providing instant sanction for education loans. This seamless, technology-driven financing experience , as per Poonawalla Fincorp is available to both new and existing Poonawalla Fincorp customers.
Commenting on the launch, Arvind Kapil, Managing Director & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, in a statement said, “Education is the most powerful investment in the future, and finance should never be a barrier to ambition. With our education loan solutions, we are committed to empowering students to access world-class learning opportunities and build a brighter tomorrow.
Loan up to ₹3 Crore with collateral: This Covers tuition, living, travel, books, and insurance premiums for students and co-applicants, with hassle-free approvals
For Loan up to ₹1 Crore, Option are available with zero collateral
Instant Sanctions: An industry-first initiative for loan up to ₹75 Lakh, ensures faster decision-making process
Interest Rates: Poonawalla Fincorp highlighted that it is offering competitive interest rates, making financing more accessible for all students planning to study in international universities
