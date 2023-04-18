Poonawalla Fincorp shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals on Tuesdday. Poonawalla Fincorp share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹312.40 apiece on NSE, logging more than 3 per cent intraday rise on Tuesday. Shares of this Cyrus S Poonawalla group Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) hit headlines today as the NBFC attracted more than ₹125 crore investment from mutual funds, which includes Aditya Birla Sun Life ((ABSL) Mutual Fund. These mutual funds investment deals were done through a bulk deal, which was executed on 17th April 2023.

