Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Poonawalla Fincorp shares jump as NBFC attracts over 170 crore from mutual funds, others

Poonawalla Fincorp shares jump as NBFC attracts over 170 crore from mutual funds, others

4 min read . 01:03 PM IST Asit Manohar
Poonawalla Fincorp received investments from ABSL Mutual Fund and Plutus Wealth Management via block deals executed on Monday, informs block deal information available on NSE website.

  • Poonawalla Fincorp share price today surged over 3 per cent in early morning deals

Poonawalla Fincorp shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals on Tuesdday. Poonawalla Fincorp share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of 312.40 apiece on NSE, logging more than 3 per cent intraday rise on Tuesday. Shares of this Cyrus S Poonawalla group Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) hit headlines today as the NBFC attracted more than 125 crore investment from mutual funds, which includes Aditya Birla Sun Life ((ABSL) Mutual Fund. These mutual funds investment deals were done through a bulk deal, which was executed on 17th April 2023.

Poonawalla Fincorp shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals on Tuesdday. Poonawalla Fincorp share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of 312.40 apiece on NSE, logging more than 3 per cent intraday rise on Tuesday. Shares of this Cyrus S Poonawalla group Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) hit headlines today as the NBFC attracted more than 125 crore investment from mutual funds, which includes Aditya Birla Sun Life ((ABSL) Mutual Fund. These mutual funds investment deals were done through a bulk deal, which was executed on 17th April 2023.

As per the NSE block deals available on NSE website, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund invested over 125 crore in Poonawalla Fincorp from its two arms — ABSL Umbrella Ucits Fund PLC-India Frontline Equity Fund and ABSL Mutual fund. ABSL Umbrella Ucits Fund PLC-India Frontline Equity Fund bought 3,56,123 Poonawalla Fincorp shares paying 290 apiece. This means ABSL Umbrella Ucits Fund PLC-India Frontline Equity Fund invested 10,32,75,670 or 10.32 crore in Poonawalla Fincorp.

As per the NSE block deals available on NSE website, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund invested over 125 crore in Poonawalla Fincorp from its two arms — ABSL Umbrella Ucits Fund PLC-India Frontline Equity Fund and ABSL Mutual fund. ABSL Umbrella Ucits Fund PLC-India Frontline Equity Fund bought 3,56,123 Poonawalla Fincorp shares paying 290 apiece. This means ABSL Umbrella Ucits Fund PLC-India Frontline Equity Fund invested 10,32,75,670 or 10.32 crore in Poonawalla Fincorp.

Likewise, ABSL Mutual Fund invested 1,16,54,34,600 or 116.54 crore in Poonawalla Fincorp buying 40,18,740 number of Poonawalla Fincorp shares through seven tranches on 17th April 2023 paying 290 per share. Details of those seven tranches though which ABSL Mutual Fund invested in Poonawalla Fincorp is 89305, 178611, 267916, 357221, 625137, 893053 and 1607497 Poonawalla Fincorp shares paying 290 for each shares.

Likewise, ABSL Mutual Fund invested 1,16,54,34,600 or 116.54 crore in Poonawalla Fincorp buying 40,18,740 number of Poonawalla Fincorp shares through seven tranches on 17th April 2023 paying 290 per share. Details of those seven tranches though which ABSL Mutual Fund invested in Poonawalla Fincorp is 89305, 178611, 267916, 357221, 625137, 893053 and 1607497 Poonawalla Fincorp shares paying 290 for each shares.

Apart from ABSL Mutual Fund, Plutus Wealth Management LLP also bought Poonawalla Fincorp shares paying 290 per share. Plutus Wealth Management LLP invested 145 crore through two tranches of block deals buying 50 lakh Poonawalla Fincorp shares. Details of two tranches through which Plutus Wealth Management bought these 50 lakh shares paying 290 per shares are 17,24,137 and 32,75,863 Poonawalla Fincorp shares.

Apart from ABSL Mutual Fund, Plutus Wealth Management LLP also bought Poonawalla Fincorp shares paying 290 per share. Plutus Wealth Management LLP invested 145 crore through two tranches of block deals buying 50 lakh Poonawalla Fincorp shares. Details of two tranches through which Plutus Wealth Management bought these 50 lakh shares paying 290 per shares are 17,24,137 and 32,75,863 Poonawalla Fincorp shares.

So, in total Poonawalla Fincorp attracted over 290 crore ( 125 crore + 145 crore) from mutual funds and other wealth management companies.

So, in total Poonawalla Fincorp attracted over 290 crore ( 125 crore + 145 crore) from mutual funds and other wealth management companies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP