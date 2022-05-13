ICICI Securities upgrades Poonawalla Fincorp to 'Buy'; shares up 16%

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp rallied nearly 16% to ₹250 apiece on the BSE in Friday's session after the company said its assets under management (AUM) for FY22 increased to ₹16,579 crore, recording a growth of 17% over FY21 while disbursements grew by 158% over FY21.

